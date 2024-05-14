Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Send Expensive Gift Hampers To Paps, Thank Them For Respecting Their Privacy (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, sent gift hampers to paparazzi and thanked them for respecting their privacy after the birth of their second child. Anushka and Virat were blessed with a son, Akaay, on February 15 this year. However, they have not yet revealed the face of their baby, in fact, while announcing the news of his birth, they had asked media to respect their privacy.

On Tuesday (May 13), celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video giving a glimpse of the hamper which contained a power bank, a bag, a smart watch and a water bottle.

The hamper also had a note which read, "Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative. With love, Anushka and Virat."

Along with the video, he wrote, "Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child. Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, 'We sincerely thank you for respecting the privacy of our children and for your unwavering cooperation' (sic)."

In one of her interviews, Anushka had mentioned that they do not want to raise their child in the public eye by engaging them on social media.

On February 20, the couple disclosed that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Their official statement read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."