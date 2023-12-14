AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Shows 'Pro-Palestine’ Support By Wearing A Black Armband

Usman Khawaja wears black armband during the 1st Test against Pakistan in Perth | Credits: Twitter

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja has showed his support and solidarity for people of Palestine by wearing a black armband in the first Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Khawaja irked a controversy after the photos went viral, wherein he was spotted wearing a pro-Palestine shoes during the training session ahead of the Test series opener against visiting Pakistan team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) disapproved Usman Khawaja's request to wear pro-Palestine shoes with slogans “All Lives Are Equal” and “Freedom Is A Human Right” on them. Ahead of the 1st Test against Pakistan, the Australian opener vowed to fight against ICC guidelines to wear the shoes.

#UsmanKhawaja wearing Black Band to show solidarity after ICC didn't allow him to wear shoes with #AllLivesMatter Message#AllLivesAreEqual I #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/R2y7bfP2mh — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) December 14, 2023

Usman Khawaja seems to have not abide to the ICC rules but instead, ditches the idea of not wearing the shoes. The 34-year-old decided to wear the black armband in order to show his resistance. However, his antics may not be taken lightly by the International Cricket Council.

What ICC Rule Says?

According to ICC Code of Conduct, players and team officials are strictly prohibited from wearing, displaying or any conveying messages through armbands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment unless prior approval by ICC.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed to the media that Usman Khawaja won't wearing pro-Palestine shoes for the 1st Test against Australia in order to avoid creating a big fuss out of it.

Nonetheless, Usman Khawaja has already violated ICC Code of Conduct by wearing a black armband to show his support to people of Palestine, who were affected by attack by Israel.

Khawaja and Warner provide a good start for Australia

After opting bat first in the 1st Test against Pakistan, Australia's opening pair Usman Khawaja and David Warner provided a good start to their 1st innings on Day 1.

Warner has led the Australia's 1st innings batting by scoring an unbeaten 72 off 67 balls, while Khawaja is playing a perfect anchor role at the end scoring 37 off 84 balls.

For visitors, Shaheen Afridi was took to cleaners by David Warner and conceded 45 runs without a wicket in nine overs. At the end of 1st session, Australia were 117/0.