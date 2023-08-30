'Aur Inko Pura Asia Cup Host Karwana Tha': Fans Troll PCB After Empty Stadium In Multan For Pakistan vs Nepal

The Asia Cup 2023 is the biggest tournament that Pakistan is co-hosting in a very long time and the home team kick-started proceedings against Nepal on Wednesday but the lack of fans at the Multan cricket stadium proved to be a massive embarrassment for the PCB.

There is hardly any stand which is even half full at the Multan International Cricket Stadium right now even though Pakistan are batting first against Nepal after winning the toss.

Hot weather likely reason behind lack of fans

The weather in Multan could be a reason behind this and fans might turn up once the temperatures start coming down towards the evening but looking at the current scene, this was surely not what the Pakistan Cricket Board would've been expecting.

Some Pakistani media reports even claimed that all tickets for the four matches in Pakistan were sold out but that was clearly not visible in Multan on the first day of the six-nation tournament.

Notably, Pakistan are the official hosts of the Asia Cup 2023 but only four matches have been scheduled in the country while the remaining nine will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

This decision was taken by the Asian Cricket Council after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to security reasons and the strained relationship between the two neighbours.

Pakistan trolled over lack of fans in Multan stadium

The PCB and Pakistani cricketing fraternity had expressed their disappointment at the ACC's decision to split the tournament but the move now seems justified after looking at the current situation with hardly any fans turning up to cheer for the home team.

Netizens on social media have already started trolling Pakistan fans and the PCB over the lack of attendance even in a big tournament like the Asia Cup.

