Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: Pakistan Lose Fakhar Zaman Cheaply

Nepal playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Pakistan captain Babar Azam explained his decision to bat first, stating that it's a 'dry and shiny wicket'
Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Pakistan have won the toss and have chosen to bat first
Nepal, on the other hand, have a promising side, and will make their Asia Cup debut this year, having only achieved their ODI status in 2018.
Pakistan are arguably the most in-form side walking into the tournament and climbed to the top of the ICC ODI rankings with a 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan recently
