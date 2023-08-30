 Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: Pakistan Lose Fakhar Zaman Cheaply
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: Pakistan Lose Fakhar Zaman Cheaply
Live Updates

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs NEP, Live Updates And Top Moments: Pakistan Lose Fakhar Zaman Cheaply

The live updates and top moments from the Asia Cup 2023 opener between Pakistan and Nepal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)
Nepal playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

30 August 2023 03:28 PM IST

Pakistan captain Babar Azam explained his decision to bat first, stating that it's a 'dry and shiny wicket'

30 August 2023 03:28 PM IST

Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

30 August 2023 03:28 PM IST

Pakistan have won the toss and have chosen to bat first

Nepal, on the other hand, have a promising side, and will make their Asia Cup debut this year, having only achieved their ODI status in 2018.

30 August 2023 03:28 PM IST

Pakistan are arguably the most in-form side walking into the tournament and climbed to the top of the ICC ODI rankings with a 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan recently

