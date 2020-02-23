Asian Wrestling Championship: Ravi Dahiya shows class with gold

His agility, tactic and a strong will, all came together and resulted in a tremendous performance.

Apart from Bajrang (65kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Satyawart Kadiyan (97kg) also had to be content with silver medals.

World number two Bajrang entered the event as defending champion and conceded only two points on his way to the final but could not avenge his defeat to Otoguro in the 2018 World Championship title clash.

At that time his leg defence was a huge issue but on Saturday he lost in a different manner. In the fast-paced bout, Bajrang's leg defence was not a problem but he lost points on smart counter-attacks by Otoguro.

Much to the shock of home fans, Bajrang suffered a comprehensive 1-10 defeat against the world number nine.

Bajrang could score just one point on push-out even as Otoguro kept strengthening his lead with tremendous tactical acumen and power.

An upset Bajrang said he could not fight the way he wanted.

"It was important to fight with all these wrestlers because I will wrestle with them at the Olympics. I have taken my lessons from this.”