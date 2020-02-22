David Warner switches stance for golf, seeks improvement tips from fans

Australian big-hitter David Warner is a golf aficionado and in a recent video, the batsman was seen hitting the targets but not in his usual stance. The left-handed batsman switched to a right-hand stance for golf.
Warner took to Instagram uploading a compilation video of his golf clips and sought improvement tips from the fans. "Need some improvement here and some tips," the caption read.
Fans were amused to see Warner taking on the golf sticks in his unusual stance. "What? Righty? How on earth can you do it? I bet you can be a great switch hitter in baseball," a user tweeted.
Here are some other replies:
Earlier, Warner said he is likely to quit T20 cricket in the next "few years" to prolong his Test and ODI career and spend more time with his young family, which includes three children.
The 33-year-old won Cricket Australia's Allan Border medal for being the player of the year, completing an emotional turnaround after the ignominy of being suspended for ball tampering in 2018. He broke down after receiving the award, which was his third overall.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)