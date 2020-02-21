Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian women dominate with three gold

Divya Kakran led the pack with a stunning performance before Sarita Mor and Pinki grabbed gold in their respective categories as India dominated the opening day of women's competition at the Asian Wrestling Championship here on Thursday.

On a memorable day for the hosts, the Indian girls reached four out of five finals with Divya (68kg), Pinki (55kg) and Sarita (59kg) standing on top of the podium.

Nirmala Devi settled for a silver in 50kg while Kiran (76kg) was the only one to miss out on a medal.

The field, though, was a depleted one as the Chinese and Korean wrestlers are not competing and Japan have not sent their best grapplers.