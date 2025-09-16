Asia Cup 2025, BAN Vs AFG, Match 9: Bangladesh Won The Toss And Elected To Bat First At Abu Dhabi

Teams
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi.
Preview
As the Asia Cup 2025 gathers momentum, Group B delivers yet another pivotal clash as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With both teams eyeing qualification for the Super Four stage, this encounter could be decisive in shaping the group standings.
The match promises not just intense competition but also a clash of distinct playing styles: Bangladesh’s balanced, experience-heavy approach versus Afghanistan’s explosive flair led by their spinners and all-rounders. Scheduled under lights, the fixture is expected to draw a large crowd and intense interest from fans of both nations.
The Abu Dhabi pitch has traditionally favored teams who bat smartly and play spin well. Teams may prefer batting first to put scoreboard pressure on their opponents, though dew could become a factor in the second innings.