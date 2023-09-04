Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Actress Barsha Siwakoti Spotted At IND vs NEP ODI, Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite; WATCH

Popular Nepal actress Barsha Siwakoti was spotted at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday where she came to cheer for her national team as they take on India in the Asia Cup 2023.

The two teams are locking horns for the first time in international cricket and the match promises to be a thriller if the weather permits a full contest.

Siwakoti was seen with the Nepal flag, rooting for the associate nation. She was asked about her favourite Indian cricketers by reporters.

Siwakoti picked the experienced Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as her favourites from across the border but singled out the latter as her first choice.

"Let's hope the weather is also going to be favourable. There are a lot of Indian players that I like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Of course, Virat Kohli (when asked to pick one). I love him as a player," Barsha told the reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nepal put in strong performance vs India

Meanwhile, Nepal are going great guns against a strong Indian team and have scored 178 for 6 before rain stopped play in Kandy for the first time in the contest.

Aasif Sheikh scored a brilliant half-century before getting out for 58 while the rest of the batters also chipped in to take the team score closer to the 200-run mark.

Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel shared an opening stand of 65 runs to give Nepal a solid start after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Pallekele International Stadium.

But India fought back through Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj after the first powerplay.

Jadeja bagged three quick wickets while Siraj picked two and Thakur got one to leave Nepal in a spot of bother at 144 for 6 in 31.5 overs.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami then joined forces to stitch a 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket to lead Nepal's recovery.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)