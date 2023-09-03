Watch: Virat Kohli's Pakistani Fans Dedicate Amazing Sand Art To Indian Legend In Balochistan

Virat Kohli's popularity is touching new heights and the former Indian captain is getting love from across the border in Pakistan as well.

His fans in Balochistan on Sunday dedicated a sand art picture on a beach in Gwadar, Balochistan, the video of which is going viral on social media.

The artist has been identified as Sachan Baloch from Gwadar city who made the beautiful portrait on sand for the Indian batting legend.

The video posted on social media has already garnered over 21,000 views and counting.

But this is not the first time a Pakistani fan has dedicated sand art to Virat Kohli.

Last year, an artist named Gaddani in Balochistan had done the same for the Delhi-born cricketer.

King Kohli flops against Pakistan

Kohli played against Pakistan on Saturday but couldn't fire with the bat, scoring just 4 runs in the abandoned Asia Cup 2023 blockbuster in Pallekele.

The 34-year-old was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also picked the wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma (11), top-scorer Hardik Pandya (87) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to finish with four for 35 from his 10 overs.

Washout in Kandy

Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs but then rain interrupted the proceedings for the fourth time and eventually, the match had to be called off without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

Both teams shared a point which helped Pakistan advance to the Super Fours while India will have to beat Nepal on Monday to qualify.