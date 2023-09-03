Asia Cup 2023: 'Chacha, Padosiyon Se Pyaar Karna Buri..', Virat Kohli Fan's Befitting Reply To Staunch Pakistani Supporter (Watch Viral Video)

IND VS PAK: Cricket Fan Cheers For Both Countries, Says THIS When Asked To Choose Between Babar Azam & Virat Kohli (Viral Video) | FPJ

A video of a female fan expressing her support for both Pakistan and India surfaced online from the IND vs. PAK match held on Saturday. "I support both Pakistan and India, both together," she is heard saying in the video while pointing out at her cheeks painted for cheering both countries. However, when she was asked whether she would support Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam or former Indian captain Virat Kohli, she voted for the Man in Blue. She says, "Virat Kohli... Virat Kohli is my favourite player; I have specially come here for him, to see him. I was expecting him to score a century, but I'm heartbroken."

However, another Pakistani fan tried to intervene saying she supports Virat Kohli and not India specifically, to which she retorted, telling "Chacha, Padosiyon se pyaar karna buri baat toh nahi hoti."

IND vs. PAK Match

The match between India and Pakistan is seen as more than a sport, it's a feeling that gives goosebumps moments to cricket fans. In the recent game as the arch-rivals played the Asia Cup 2023 against each other, people glued to their television screens to witness the match. Some also made it to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka to watch it live and cheer for their teams.

As of the match highlights are concerned, the thrilling game was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. That made Pakistan secure a total of three points in two matches and India with one point as the latter must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to move to the Super Four stage. Pakistan has qualified for the Super Four stage.