 Asia Cup 2023: 'Chacha, Padosiyon Se Pyaar Karna Buri..', Virat Kohli Fan's Befitting Reply To Staunch Pakistani Supporter (Watch Viral Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAsia Cup 2023: 'Chacha, Padosiyon Se Pyaar Karna Buri..', Virat Kohli Fan's Befitting Reply To Staunch Pakistani Supporter (Watch Viral Video)

Asia Cup 2023: 'Chacha, Padosiyon Se Pyaar Karna Buri..', Virat Kohli Fan's Befitting Reply To Staunch Pakistani Supporter (Watch Viral Video)

Shaheen Afridi jolted India early, sending back skipper Rohit Sharma and talisman Virat Kohli for 11 and 4 respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
IND VS PAK: Cricket Fan Cheers For Both Countries, Says THIS When Asked To Choose Between Babar Azam & Virat Kohli (Viral Video) | FPJ

A video of a female fan expressing her support for both Pakistan and India surfaced online from the IND vs. PAK match held on Saturday. "I support both Pakistan and India, both together," she is heard saying in the video while pointing out at her cheeks painted for cheering both countries. However, when she was asked whether she would support Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam or former Indian captain Virat Kohli, she voted for the Man in Blue. She says, "Virat Kohli... Virat Kohli is my favourite player; I have specially come here for him, to see him. I was expecting him to score a century, but I'm heartbroken."

However, another Pakistani fan tried to intervene saying she supports Virat Kohli and not India specifically, to which she retorted, telling "Chacha, Padosiyon se pyaar karna buri baat toh nahi hoti."

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2022: After Mohammad Akhtar, Pakistan finds new meme guy from cricket stadium during...
article-image

IND vs. PAK Match

The match between India and Pakistan is seen as more than a sport, it's a feeling that gives goosebumps moments to cricket fans. In the recent game as the arch-rivals played the Asia Cup 2023 against each other, people glued to their television screens to witness the match. Some also made it to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka to watch it live and cheer for their teams.

As of the match highlights are concerned, the thrilling game was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. That made Pakistan secure a total of three points in two matches and India with one point as the latter must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to move to the Super Four stage. Pakistan has qualified for the Super Four stage.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Pakistan Reach Super 4s
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: 'Chacha, Padosiyon Se Pyaar Karna Buri..', Virat Kohli Fan's Befitting Reply To...

Asia Cup 2023: 'Chacha, Padosiyon Se Pyaar Karna Buri..', Virat Kohli Fan's Befitting Reply To...

7 Hilarious Memes To Welcome Sunday

7 Hilarious Memes To Welcome Sunday

WATCH: Japanese Video Creator Dances To 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Japanese Video Creator Dances To 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral

Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)

Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)

UP News: YouTuber 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' Assaulted By Goons In Fatehgarh; Live Video Of Fight...

UP News: YouTuber 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' Assaulted By Goons In Fatehgarh; Live Video Of Fight...