Arsenal has hilarious reaction to Watford ending Liverpool's unbeaten run

Struggling Watford handed Liverpool a shock 3-0 defeat to dismantle their hopes of ending the season unbeaten, something Arsenal did under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 season of the Premier League, therefore, becoming the "The Invincibles".
10th on the league table, Arsenal had a hilarious reaction as 'The Invincibles' title will stay with the club.
"Phew," Arsenal exclaimed in a tweet as they were relieved after fear of losing their prideful accomplishment.
Watford's Ismaila Sarr scored two goals in six second-half minutes before setting up captain Troy Deeney with a third one as they stunned the champions-elect.
This was Liverpool's first league loss of the season in their 28th match. It ended their hopes of going the whole league campaign unbeaten to match Arsenal's feat of 2003-04 and Preston North End's in 1888-89. It also saw their run of 44 league matches without defeat stretching back to January 2019 go up in smoke.
Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk termed the team's 3-0 defeat at Watford as "not acceptable" and admitted it was a bitter pill to swallow after the result saw their unbeaten run in the English Premier League come to an end.
"First of all, credit to Watford," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.
"They deserved it with the chances they created. They stuck to their plan. They scored three goals and I don't think we created too many chances. We want to look to ourselves and we have to improve again. It is a tough one to take.
If Liverpool had won against Watford who started the day 55 points behind the runaway leaders, they would have surpassed champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league wins.
Liverpool though are still 22 points ahead of second-placed City, who have a game in hand. Watford moved out of the bottom three on goal difference into 17th place.
