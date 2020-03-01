Arsenal has hilarious reaction to Watford ending Liverpool's unbeaten run

Struggling Watford handed Liverpool a shock 3-0 defeat to dismantle their hopes of ending the season unbeaten, something Arsenal did under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 season of the Premier League, therefore, becoming the "The Invincibles".

10th on the league table, Arsenal had a hilarious reaction as 'The Invincibles' title will stay with the club.

"Phew," Arsenal exclaimed in a tweet as they were relieved after fear of losing their prideful accomplishment.