'A dozen points from paradise': Twitter celebrates as Liverpool close in on title win after 29 years

Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time since their draw at Manchester United on October 20 after falling behind in the second half at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalised soon after on Monday.

Pablo Fornals gave struggling West Ham a stunning lead, but Lukasz Fabianski's woeful blunder allowed Mohamed Salah to equalise with his 19th goal of the season.

Mane completed the fightback with nine minutes left as Liverpool moved 22 points clear of second placed Manchester City.

This is the goal that completed Liverpool's comeback.