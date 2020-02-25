'A dozen points from paradise': Twitter celebrates as Liverpool close in on title win after 29 years

Liverpool just can't stop winning at the moment. They have time and again proven over the season that they entirely deserve to win the Premier League title for the first time in 29 years. They earned a record-equalling 18th consecutive Premier League win as the runaway leaders came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to Sadio Mane's late strike.
The fans on Twitter, be it of Liverpool or any other club, took to their accounts to celebrate the genius of Jurgen Klopp's men.
Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time since their draw at Manchester United on October 20 after falling behind in the second half at Anfield.
Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalised soon after on Monday.
Pablo Fornals gave struggling West Ham a stunning lead, but Lukasz Fabianski's woeful blunder allowed Mohamed Salah to equalise with his 19th goal of the season.
Mane completed the fightback with nine minutes left as Liverpool moved 22 points clear of second placed Manchester City.
This is the goal that completed Liverpool's comeback.
"A couple of years ago, three or four, maybe in the beginning, I said we want to write our own stories. We want to create our own history. Obviously, the boys took really seriously what I said there and that is all cool - but just not too important in the moment," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
Liverpool need four victories from their final 11 games to guarantee a first English title since 1990.
They are unbeaten in their last 44 league matches, just five short of Arsenal's all-time English record of 49.
"You see City playing and this is the team in world football that are able to win all their other games. We have to keep winning," Klopp said.
"It is not about shining but the hardest work. As long as the boys are ready to work hard I am not concerned."
Klopp's men found themselves in the rare position of coming off a defeat, for only the third time in all competitions this season, after Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League last 16 first leg loss at Atletico Madrid.
And third bottom West Ham gave them all they could handle in a thrilling clash that suggested Liverpool are not invincible just yet as they try to emulate Arsenal's unbeaten 2003-04 top-flight campaign.
