Watch: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk turns down West Ham United's Tomas Soucek's request to swap jerseys

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was spotted turning down a jersey swap with West Ham United's midfielder Tomas Soucek in the Anfield tunnel.
The footage was published after Liverpool emerged victorious over the Hammers (3-2) in a hard-fought victory, owing to Sadio Mane's late winner on February 25.
Liverpool's unbeaten league was once again under scrutiny after West Ham were leading 2-1 in the first half. But the star duo, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again turned up with a goal each leading to Liverpool's victory.
Van Dijk was clearly upset over conceding not one but two goals against a side in relegation zone.
In the video uploaded on Liverpool's YouTube channel, Van Dijk is seen shrugging off Soucek after the midfielder's request to swap t-shirts. But that was only because the Dutch defender had promised to exchange jerseys with West Ham's Pablo Fornals.
Van Dijk also had his opinions on the match. "Not being nervous, that is the main thing," he said.
"Keep going and keep playing and keep pressing. There will be moments when the opponent is going to have problems if we keep doing the same thing.
"They (West Ham) were a little bit better in the second half than the beginning, they played quite well but I think not being nervous is the main thing."
Speaking about the team conceding two goals at Anfield, he said: "We all want the clean sheet, we all want eight goals. That is what every footballer wants but in reality sometimes you have difficult nights.
"We had a difficult night but we kept our cool."
Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League and will face Watford in their next clash on Saturday, February 29 with a 22-point lead in the league table.
