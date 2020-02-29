Watch: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk turns down West Ham United's Tomas Soucek's request to swap jerseys

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was spotted turning down a jersey swap with West Ham United's midfielder Tomas Soucek in the Anfield tunnel.

The footage was published after Liverpool emerged victorious over the Hammers (3-2) in a hard-fought victory, owing to Sadio Mane's late winner on February 25.

Liverpool's unbeaten league was once again under scrutiny after West Ham were leading 2-1 in the first half. But the star duo, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again turned up with a goal each leading to Liverpool's victory.