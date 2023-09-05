'Are You Supporting I.N.D.I.A Alliance?': Fans Troll Mumbai Indians Over Tweet On World Cup Squad

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians got brutally trolled on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday after they posted a tweet on the national squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India captain Rohit Sharma announced a strong 15-member squad which will be fighting for the country's third ODI World Cup title and second on home soil in October-November.

Like every other IPL franchise, MI also took to Twitter to post the squad with pictures of all the 15 players.

But it was their caption and the way they spelt India which came to the notice of netizens on X.

"REPRESENTING I.N.D.I.A." MI tweeted along with a picture of all the players in the 15-member squad.

