 'Are You Supporting I.N.D.I.A Alliance?': Fans Troll Mumbai Indians Over Tweet On World Cup Squad
Fans have trolled IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for their tweet on India's 2023 World Cup squad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians got brutally trolled on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday after they posted a tweet on the national squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India captain Rohit Sharma announced a strong 15-member squad which will be fighting for the country's third ODI World Cup title and second on home soil in October-November.

'He's An Emotion': Virat Kohli Signs Sompal Kami's Shoe After India's Win Over Nepal In Asia Cup...
Like every other IPL franchise, MI also took to Twitter to post the squad with pictures of all the 15 players.

But it was their caption and the way they spelt India which came to the notice of netizens on X.

"REPRESENTING I.N.D.I.A." MI tweeted along with a picture of all the players in the 15-member squad.

But fans immediately noticed that India was spelt like the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which is an alliance of Opposition parties which has been formed to take on the ruling NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

People who saw the post were confused as to whether MI was supporting the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and opposing the ruling BJP government or whether it was a gaffe made by the profile admin.

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Presents 'Golden Ticket' To Bollywood Legend Amitabh...
Here's how fans have trolled the Mumbai Indians' franchise for their tweet:

'Fear Of Losing Votes': Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre Over Planning To Rename India To Bharat (WATCH)
