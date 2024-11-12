 Anti Lionel Messi! Paraguay Bans 'No 10 Jersey' Ahead Of 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Argentina
Anti Lionel Messi! Paraguay Bans 'No 10 Jersey' Ahead Of 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Argentina

Paraguay wants to avoid seeing the stands filled with Argentina jerseys with ‘Messi 10’ on the back.

Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Paraguay has put an ‘anti-Lionel Messi’ measures in place ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Argentina. The Lionel Messi-led team is set to play their match at Defensores del Chaco Stadium on November 14. However, Paraguay wants to avoid seeing the stands filled with Argentina jerseys with ‘Messi 10’ on the back.

Fernando Villasboa, the licensing manager of the Paraguayan FA said, "We have already warned that in the local sectors, we will not allow access to jerseys that are not from Paraguay, or perhaps neutral ones, but not from the rival,".

"Jerseys from clubs that contain the names of rival team players will be allowed. This is not an issue against any player; we have great respect for the careers of all footballers. It's just that home advantage is essential for us." .

Argentina eyes full points against Paraguay

Argentina currently lead the South America’s World Cup qualifying competition, sitting top of the 10-team table with 22 points, three ahead of second-placed Colombia. Meanwhile, Paraguay currently occupy South America‘s final automatic qualification berth. Messi-led Argentine have set their sights set on claiming all three points. 

Lionel Messi's last international fixture against Bolivia saw him scoring a match-winning hattrick. Since making his debut in 2005, Messi has represented his country in 189 games, netting 112 goals. He has been instrumental in leading Argentina to two Copa America titles and a World Cup victory.

Argentina’s roster for Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli.

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nehuen Perez, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Enzo Barrenechea, Thiago Almada, Facundo Buonanotte, Nicolas Paz.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Valentin Castellanos.

