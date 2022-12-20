WATCH: Argentina football team members avoid huge mishap during bus parade on arrival in Buenos Aries

The members of the victorious Argentina team survived what would have been a huge accident on arrival in Buenos Aries on Tuesday after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The players were paraded on an open bus as thousands of fans thronged to welcome their heroes.

As the bus left the airport, players waved at the fans gathered on the street. But as the they manoeuvred their way, few of the players sitting on the end of the bus almost got caught in the loose cables dangling.

The players managed to avoid the cable as they ducked in time.

Earlier, Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history.

Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country's third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.

But Kylian Mbappe made him work hard for the trophy he has long craved by scoring a hat trick, including two goals in 97 seconds late in regulation to pull France back from 2-0 down.

The France forward evened the score again after Messi put Argentina back in front in extra time.

Ultimately, it was Messi's World Cup to raise.