'Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan Hot': RR Star Riyan Parag's Alleged YouTube Search History Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals star batter Riyan Parag grabbed the limelight with his batting exploits in the IPL 2024 but he's now again in the news a day after the tournament ended.

An alleged Youtube search history of Riyan Parag is going viral on social media with objectionable content.

A short clip shows Parag sitting in front of his computer while the background screen shows him searching for content like "Ananya Panday hot, Sara Ali Khan hot".

The authenticity of this video remains doubtful and could be a fake to malign the cricketer's image after RR crashed out of IPL 2024 in Qualifier 2.

Parag's best ends in vain

Parag was one of the batting stars for the Royals this season with over 500 runs. He finished as third best batter in IPL 2024 with 573 runs from 16 T20s at an average of over 52 with four half-centuries.

This was Parag's best season by far in the Indian Premier League.

But even after such a prolific campaign, Parag could not guide his team into the final after failing in the knockout match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai last week.