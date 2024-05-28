'4K Mein Pakdaa Gaya': RR Star Riyan Parag Trolled Endlessly Over Viral YouTube Search History Leak

Rajasthan Royals batting star Riyan Parag's best-ever IPL season was overshadowed by controversy on Monday when his YouTube search history got leaked on the internet.

Parag was gaming live on YouTube recently, yet the event rapidly became contentious. Amidst his latest live airing, while seeking music devoid of copyright restrictions, Parag inadvertently unveiled his YouTube search history in the drop-down list.

Neglecting to conceal his screen, Parag's explicit exploration record was unveiled, displaying searches like "Ananya Panday hot, Sara Ali Khan hot".

The 22-year-old immediately became the butt of all jokes as netizens trolled him brutally on social media.

The authenticity of the leak however, remains doubtful and could be a fake to malign the cricketer's image after RR crashed out of IPL 2024 in Qualifier 2.

RR fall short despite Parag's best efforts

Riyan Parag enjoyed a stellar season in IPL 2024 in which he was the third highest run scorer behind Virat Kohli (741) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (583) with 573 runs from 16 T20s at an average of over 52 with four half-centuries.

But even after such a prolific campaign, Parag could not guide his team into the final after failing in the knockout match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai last week.