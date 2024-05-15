‘Many In The Team Love Eating Pork’: Riyan Parag To Arrange Special Feast For RR Teammates In Guwahati; Video

Riyan Parag and his teammates | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag to treat his teammates with pork ahead of their final two league stage matches against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15 and May 19.

Rajasthan Royals' landed in Guwahati for their IPL 2024 clashes against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Sanju Samson-led side already qualified for the playoffs after KKR following Delhi Capitals' 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 14.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings, Riyan Parag revealed that many of his teammates love pork and will be arranging special feast for them. He will also take to famous tourist spots in Guwahati during the break before the final league stage match against KKR.

"Many in the team love eating pork. During the few days break, we will be visiting Kamakhya Temple and will also travel to Kaziranga." Riyan said at the press conference. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Love to eat pork…: Listen to what Riyan Parag and his Rajasthan Royals team mates plan to do in Assam#RiyanParag #rcb #cricket #northeastlive #assam pic.twitter.com/9TFrRRw0j2 — Northeast Live (@NELiveTV) May 14, 2024

Meawhile, Riyan Parag has been in incredible form in the ongoing IPL 2024. He is currently the sixth-leading run-getter of the season with 483 runs, including 60.37 and a strike rate of 153.82 in 12 matches. It has been the season of redemption for the Assam all-rounder following his failures in the last few editions of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the second spot with 8 wins in their last 12 outings and accumulated 16 points. Their win in the next two matches will help them finish the league stage as table toppers. Irresective of the results, Sanju Samson-led side will finish top 2 on the points table and will play qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, Tuesday.