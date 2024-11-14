 'All On The Line': Champions Trophy 2025 To Remain In Pakistan After ICC Reveals New Promo Video
Reports also emerged that Pakistan might lose its hosting rights if they do not accept the ‘hybrid’ model

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Image: X

The International Cricket Council has nearly confirmed that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan in a new promo video. Speculation over whether will Pakistan host the ICC Champions Trophy has been rising after India denied crossing the border to participate in the tournament. Reports also emerged that Pakistan might lose its hosting rights if they do not accept the 'hybrid' model, but that is not the case anymore.

Speaking about the promo, ICC released a statement which said, “The newly created visual identity is a digital-first vibrant expression, deliberately challenging the status quo, with an unconventional typographic logo which sets the tone for the look – bold and loud, confident and fun,”

It further said, “It has been designed to be agile, distinctive, and expressive, it’s inspired by the language of cricket; from the unique and integral words that describe the game, to the shouts when a wicket falls, to the name of each superstar that appears on the back of their kit. Both the verbal and written words are an integral part of the sport and that is celebrated through the brand," 

About Champions Trophy 2025

The men’s Champions Trophy will return in 2025 after a gap of nearly eight years when Pakistan defeated India in the final to win the title. This prestigious tournament was last held in 2017 in England. The top eight teams, including hosts Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, and South Africa, will take part.

These eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, followed by the semi-finals and the final. The PCB, which has already released the fixtures, wants to host the entire tournament in Pakistan and has decided on three venues Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. 

