PCB Risk Losing Over ₹54 Crore In Hosting Fees By Boycotting 2025 Champions Trophy: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to face heavy sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if it decides to boycott the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Multiple reports have stated that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan will not come up with a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. and that the government of Pakistan is considering the withdrawal of the country’s cricket team from the tournament.

However, according to a News 18 report citing Cricbuzz, it is believed that if PCB does boycott the tournament, then the host nation shall lose out on acquiring the entirety of the hosting fees, amounting to over ₹54 crores ($65 million) along with cuts to the funding they receive from the ICC.

With the tournament being all set to played in Pakistan, India had demanded for Hybrid model given the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries. However, the PCB is hell-bent on holding the tournament on the home soil.

Naqvi in his recent statement o Pakistan media had said, “We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we’re ready to speak on this,"

He added, “Now, if Indian media is reporting this, then there must be some letter the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB,"

Pakistan demands explanation from ICC over India

The Pakistan cricket board has written a letter to ICC demanding explanation over India's refusal to play the tournament across the border. The letter further state that PCB has queried whether the BCCI officially communicated its refusal in writing and If India provided a written refusal, PCB has requested details of the reasons cited.

The PCB has also asked the ICC for a copy of the written communication, if any, from the BCCI to review the grounds for their decision. They even wants to know how the ICC responded to India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan.