 Pakistan May Withdraw From Champions Trophy 2025 If ICC Strips Them Of Hosting Right Claims Report
India has declined to play any Champions Trophy games in the country

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Champions Trophy saga seems to be getting murkier every passing day after India refused to travel across the border to participate in the tournament. According to a report published by Dawn, Pakistan may withdraw from next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in case the tournament’s hosting rights are stripped of the country in the wake of India’s refusal to play in the neighbouring country.

The International Cricket Council informed Pakistan that India has declined to play any Champions Trophy games in the country next year. However, PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has "ruled out the possibility" of a hybrid model, which would force the ICC to move the entire tournament out of Pakistan. If the tournament moves out of the country then the host may pull out of the ICC event.

A source while speaking to the publication said, “In such a case, one of the options the government is mul­ling is that of asking the PCB to ensure Pakistan don’t participate in the Champions Trophy,” .

Will Pakistan withdraw from Champions Trophy?

The Champions Trophy will be contested between eight teams, with India originally being slated by the ICC to play their three group-stage games in Lahore. However India’s hesitation to play in Pakistan has made Pakistan's withdrawal increasingly likely after reports stated that BCCI is planning to play matches in UAE.

Amid political tensions between the two neighbours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has stood firm by the Indian government’s policy of not engaging with Pakistan in terms of bilateral cricket over the years.

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since 2012, but continued to face off in ICC tournaments, including the ODI World Cup last year in India. Notably, the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan last year was also turned into a hybrid model after India refused to play in Pakistan. India then played all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan May Withdraw From Champions Trophy 2025 If ICC Strips Them Of Hosting Right Claims Report

