'Pakistan Kyun Nahin Aa Rahe Aap?': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Fan; Video

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has broken his silence on the Men in Blue not travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025. In a video surfaced on social media, the No.1 ranked T20I batter gave a simple reply that it's not in their hands as he clicked some pictures with some fans.

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirming as per several media reports that the BCCI has refused to send the Indian team to the neighbouring country for the multi-nation event scheduled for February 2025. As a result, the PCB is likely to reach out to their government to address the issue. Similar to Asia Cup 2023, the Men in Blue are likely to play their matches in Dubai.

With Suryakumar clicking some pictures with fans, a Pakistani fan appeared and asked him 'Ek baat bataao, Pakistan kyun nahin aa rahe aap?' (Please tell us one thing, why are you not coming to Pakistan?)

In response, the veteran batter said, 'Humaare haath mein thodi hai' (It's not in our hands)

Pakistan are the defending champions ahead of Champions Trophy 2025:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are the defending champions ahead of the 2025 edition, having won their first title eight years ago by beating India in the final in London. Captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan posted a mammoth 338/4 in 50 overs in the Champions Trophy final, headlined by Fakhar Zaman's century.

Pakistan's new-ball bowlers Mohammad Hafeez and Junaid Khan rattled India's in-form top-order as they lost half their side before even scoring 100 runs. Hardik Pandya's explosive hitting gave India an outside chance, but the opposition bowlers were too strong to let their arch-rivals and eventually won by 180 runs.