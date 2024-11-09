PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Denies Receiving Formal BCCI Communication On India's Refusal To Travel Pakistan For Champions Trophy

Mohsin Naqvi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday denied receiving any formal communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy (CT).

On Thursday, PCB sources claimed India had opted for a "Hybrid Model with all its matches to be held in Dubai, following the model used during the 2023 Asia Cup. However, BCCI sources stated on Friday that India had officially informed PCE of their decision not to travel, but Naqvi responded by holding a press conference to dismiss the claim.

He stressed that the PCB had not received any written proposal on the Hybrid Model and emphasized their willingness to discuss matters only when formally presented. Naqvi further clarified that any official communication would be referred to the government for a decision. He also mentioned that all other teams were still expected to play in Pakistan.

BCCI On India's Participation

Meanwhile, BCCI sources reiterated that India's participation depended on government decisions, not the boards, The issue stems from India's long-standing reluctance to tour Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai attacks. While the PCE had proposed a travel plan where India could base itself in India and fly in for matches in Lahore, it was rejected. Naqvi reaffirmed PCE's commitment to hosting the tournament as scheduled unless formal communication stated otherwise.