 BCCI Holds '6-hour Marathon Meeting' With Team India's Management After Series Whitewash Against New Zealand, Claims Report
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly conducted a comprehensive six-hour meeting with the Indian team following a forgettable series defeat to New Zealand at home. According to PTI, the board wants to ensure that the team is moving on the right track, especially with a gruelling tour of Australia looming.

Rohit Sharma and co. looked on track to win the series 3-0 against New Zealand, given their dominance on home soil and especially after blanking Bangladesh 2-0. Instead, the Black Caps inflicted a 3-0 whitewash on India as they created an unwanted piece of history. The series defeat has made their path to the World Test Championship (WTC) final also tricky as India must beat Australia 4-0.

A BCCI source told PTI the below:

"It was a six-hour marathon meeting, which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia, and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it."

With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny also present, they were reportedly not happy with the conditions chosen for the final two Tests.

"Bumrah's absence was discussed, although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion."

Schedule of India vs Australia Test series:

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D)

Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D)

Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D)

Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)

