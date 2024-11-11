'Somehow Not *Secure* For India': Mohammad Hafeez Mocks Neighbours For Refusing To Visit Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has mocked India after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly refused to send its team to the neighbouring nation for the Champions Trophy 2025 for security reasons. Hafeez took to his official account on X, claiming that Pakistan is ready to host the tournament.

The fate of the venue of the Champions Trophy hangs in the balance after ESPN Cricinfo reported that the Indian government has declined permission to the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan for the multi-nation event. With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not ready to accept the hybrid model, they have reached out to the government on how to proceed with the task of hosting it.

It was a day dream that India wil come to Pakistan to play #ChampionsTrophy2025. Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India 😇😇😇. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 11, 2024

"It was a day dream that India wil come to Pakistan to play #ChampionsTrophy2025. Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB."

Pakistan are the defending champions ahead of Champions Trophy 2025:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are the defending champions ahead of the 2025 edition, having won their first title eight years ago by beating India in the final in London. Captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan posted a mammoth 338/4 in 50 overs in the Champions Trophy final, headlined by Fakhar Zaman's century.

Pakistan's new-ball bowlers Mohammad Hafeez and Junaid Khan rattled India's in-form top-order as they lost half their side before even scoring 100 runs. Hardik Pandya's explosive hitting gave India an outside chance, but the opposition bowlers were too strong to let their arch-rivals and eventually won by 180 runs.