PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi In Talks With Government Officials After India Refuses To Tour Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

Image: X

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday initiated talks with senior government officials to discuss future course of action after ICC conveyed to PCB about India’s unwillingness to tour the country for next year’s Champions Trophy.

The PCB confirmed that it received an e-mail from the ICC regarding India’s reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the marquee tournament, even as Naqvi had earlier turned down a 'Hybrid Model'.

“Mohsin Naqvi, who is the federal interior minister, is in touch with government officials and the wait is now on what directives the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif gives,” a PCB official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The official expressed his disappointment over India’s stand despite Pakistan promising full-scale security for the visitors during the ICC showpiece.

“It’s unacceptable as there is no logical reason for India to again refuse to send its team to Pakistan.

“Preparations for the event are on schedule and we have already assured the ICC of all the best security arrangements for all teams including India,” the official said.

The official conceded that Pakistan will suffer financial losses if a strong stance is taken on boycotting all matches against India but he added that they are prepared for such a situation.

Meanwhile, speculations have been rife in Pakistan that the country’s government is likely to direct the PCB to stop playing India in any ICC or other multi-team events starting with the Champions Trophy until the Indian government changes its policy.

It has also been reported that Pakistan might take up the matter of India mixing politics with sports with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if they decide to boycott all potential encounters with the neighbours in any sport in future.

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. However, Pakistan has travelled to India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and last year for the 50-over World Cup.