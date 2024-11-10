 PCB To Approach International Court Against BCCI’s Decision To Not Send Indian Team To Pakistan For CT 25: Local Media
India were slated to play their three group-stage games in Lahore.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
Image: X

The BCCI could have a major battle in hand after the Pakistan cricket board is reportedly planning to approach the international court for Team India's decision against sending the team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. According to Pakistan media Pakistan cricket team will not travel to India if Indian team decides against coming to Pakistan.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif also tweeted about the status of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He wrote, "According to sources, the government of Pakistan may not allow PCB to participate in any ICC event (2024-2031) if India does not participate in the ICC Champions Trophy or the Champions Trophy will be moved out from Pakistan".

The Champions Trophy will be contested between eight teams, with India originally being slated by the ICC to play their three group-stage games in Lahore. However, India’s hesitation to play in Pakistan has made this seem increasingly unlikely. Reports stated that BCCI is planning to play matches in UAE.

The political tension between both countries has affected political ties. India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup despite the latter playing several ICC events in India including the 2023 World Cup. The sides have played just one bilateral series since then, a white-ball tour Pakistan made in 2012-13.

ICC provides big statement on India playing in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council informed Pakistan that India has declined to play any Champions Trophy games in the country next year, a PCB spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

According to reports the spokesperson said, “We have received an e-mail from the ICC in which they have said that India will not be coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy,” . PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier said that he was not prepared to accept a shared hosting model and added that “no discussion” of any such proposal has taken place.

