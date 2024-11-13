ICC To Lose Millions Of Dollars If India Or Pakistan Decides Against Playing In Champions Trophy 2025 Claims Report

Image: X

India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 has not only ignited tension between the two nations but also put the ICC under pressure financially. As per the geo tv report, if Pakistan fully boycotts matches against India then it could have implications for the ICC tournaments which will be played in India between 2024 and 2031.

How much revenue does ICC generate from India-Pakistan matches?

As per the report, Pakistan’s decision to not play against India will not only weaken viewership but also affect ICC’s projected revenue from broadcasters and sponsors. The ICC has secured $3.2 billion from broadcast rights for the 2024-2027 cycle and anticipates $1 billion more in other revenue. The match between Pakistan and India is a marquee event, which attracts record viewership.

India will host four international events between 2024 and 2031 i.e Women's World Cup in 2025, T20 World Cup in 2026, ICC Champions Trophy in 2029, and Cricket World Cup in 2031. If Pakistan decides against sending their team for the above mention competitions. it will be a bit blow to the viewership of the tournaments.

A source in ICC has highlighted that the ICC is now waiting for a response from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and admitted that if Pakistan take the position as it has been reported – that they’re not permitted to play any game against India by the government – then it will cause trouble for them.

South Africa to host Champions Trophy?

While India;s refusal to play Champions trophy may have financial implication for ICC, reports have also emerged that the tournament could be moved to South Africa . While UAE had emerged as the venue where India could play their matches, the PCB has reportedly refused to accept a hybrid model. With the tournament set to begin tentatively in February 2025, the apex body of cricket has not released the schedule yet due to the conflict regarding the venue.