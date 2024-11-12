 Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa To Host Tournament If PCB Doesn't Agree To Hybrid Model, Claims Report
Pakistan hasn't hosted an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. (L) | (Credits: Twitter)

With the Champions Trophy 2025 being in a limbo due to the BCCI's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the multi-nation event, a new venue has emerged for the same. According to media reports, if the PCB fails to agree to a hybrid model, the tournament could be shifted entirely to South Africa.

With the tournament set to begin tentatively in February 2025, the apex body of cricket has not released the schedule yet due to the conflict regarding the venue. The security reasons have prompted the Indian government have prompted them to decline the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament. While UAE had emerged as the venue where India could play their matches, the PCB has reportedly refused to accept a hybrid model.

A few former Pakistan cricketers have called for the PCB to boycott the tournament in case the entire tournament doesn't take place in their country. Reports have also claimed that the PCB has reached out to its government for the next course of action.

Pakistan are the defending champions ahead of Champions Trophy 2025:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are the defending champions ahead of the 2025 edition, having won their first title eight years ago by beating India in the final in London. Captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan posted a mammoth 338/4 in 50 overs in the Champions Trophy final, headlined by Fakhar Zaman's century.

Pakistan's new-ball bowlers Mohammad Hafeez and Junaid Khan rattled India's in-form top-order as they lost half their side before even scoring 100 runs. Hardik Pandya's explosive hitting gave India an outside chance, but the opposition bowlers were too strong to let their arch-rivals and eventually won by 180 runs.

