PCB Writes Letter To ICC Raising Serious Question On India's Participation In Champions Trophy In Pakistan; Check Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking an explanation on India's participation in the next years Champions Trophy which will be hosted by Pakistan. Last week reports emerged about the ICC had informed the PCB that the Indian cricket team to Pakistan unless granted permission by Indian government. However Pakistan cricket is standing firm on hosting the tournament in the country

Details of letter written by PCB to ICC

Some of the Pakistan media journalist tweeted the content from the letter sent by PCB to ICC. As per the report, PCB has asked ICC about when the BCCI informed them about India not participate in the tournament in Pakistan.

The letter further state that PCB has queried whether the BCCI officially communicated its refusal in writing and If India provided a written refusal, PCB has requested details of the reasons cited.

The PCB has also asked the ICC for a copy of the written communication, if any, from the BCCI to review the grounds for their decision. They even wants to know how the ICC responded to India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan.

Will India play Champions Trophy 2025?

The Champions Trophy will be contested between eight teams, with India originally being slated by the ICC to play their three group-stage games in Lahore. However BCCI sources reiterated that India's participation depended on government decisions, not the boards, The issue stems from India's long-standing reluctance to tour Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Last week PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi shrugged away the possibility of hosting the tournament in a hybrid model by claiming that there have been no discussions about hosting the tournament in a hybrid format. India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.