Ajit Agarkar Quits As Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach After Emerging As Frontrunner To Become India's Chief Selector

Ajit Agarkar | Photo: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Indian chief selector's position, has made a significant career move. On Thursday, Agarkar relinquished his role as the assistant coach of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. This development has fueled speculation that Agarkar will soon assume the hot seat as the national selection committee prepares to pick the T20 squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Potential Salary Revision for the Chief Selector Role

With Agarkar's name in consideration for the top job, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may need to review the existing pay structure. Agarkar, currently serving as an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals and working as a commentator, earns significantly more than the annual package offered to the chief selector and other members of the selection panel. The BCCI might have to increase the remuneration, which currently stands at Rs 1 crore for the chairman of selectors and Rs 90 lakh for the remaining panel members.

Agarkar's Impressive Credentials

Ajit Agarkar boasts an illustrious cricketing career, having represented India in 191 ODIs, 26 Tests, and four T20s. Despite his extensive experience, Agarkar faced disappointment during his previous attempt at the selector's post in 2021. Despite having only one year of tenure left after serving as the junior selection committee chairman for four years, he was overlooked in favor of his former Mumbai teammate Abey Kuruvilla. The decision was reportedly influenced by the Mumbai Cricket Association's concerns, which ultimately led to the BCCI not considering Agarkar's candidature.

Current Contenders for the Chief Selector's Position

Apart from Agarkar, two other prominent names are being considered for the Indian chief selector's role: Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri. However, it remains uncertain whether either of them has applied for the job. Vengsarkar's potential candidacy is complicated by his limited remaining tenure, as the maximum term for a chairman of selectors is four years. The BCCI has also relaxed the age cap of 60 years and decided to move away from the conventional zonal representation system, excluding the North East region.

Possibility of Multiple Selectors from the West Zone

Considering the BCCI's departure from the zonal representation system, there is a possibility of having two selectors from the West Zone. This move, if implemented, could impact the chances of Chetan Sharma, who had garnered substantial support within the board for the chairman's position. The current Mumbai Cricket Association regime, which already has Salil Ankola in its ranks, is expected to support Agarkar's candidacy without any issues.