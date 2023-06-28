'Great Venues, Great Allocations': Former BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, Congratulates Board After Schedule Unveiling

A day after the schedule and venues for the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup in India were unveiled, former Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the BCCI ahead of the grand showpiece event beginning on 5th October. Ganguly congratulated the BCCI, its president Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah.

"Look forward to the World Cup in india .. missed out as president due to covid ..what a spectacle it will be ..great venues .. great allocations . So many venues no country can boast of ..Bcci will make it a tournament to remember for the world .. congratulations to all at @BCCI @jayshah @RogerBinnyBCCI and all the other office bearers ..and staff ..," Ganguly Tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli and Rohit future?

Recently the Former India skipper, issued an interesting statement while discussing the white-ball future of Rohit and Kohli.

"I don't believe too much in last time, first time. I believe in performances. I think they are 34-35, I don't know what's going to happen in the next World Cup. There are world tournaments every year - T20 cricket, 50-over cricket. It's not like as in the past when we started - one every four years and then the Champions Trophy came in. So it's about performances and I am sure Rohit as captain and Virat will be wanting to make it a big one not from a personal point of view but from winning it. I think that's the biggest," Ganguly told Star Sports.

Campaign opener & high octane Pakistan clash

India is set to play at 9 of the 10 venues during the league phase of the tournament.

On October 8, the host nation, India, will embark on their campaign in Chennai, where they will go head-to-head against the formidable five-time World Cup champions, Australia.

India's much awaited blockbuster tie against arch rival Pakistan is scheduled on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.