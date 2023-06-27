Shashi Tharoor Slams ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: ‘Could A Match Or Two Not Have Been Allotted To Kerala?’

Shashi Tharoor has slammed the 2023 World Cup schedule. | (Credits: Twitter)

Member Of Parliament of Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has expressed displeasure at Kerala not getting a 2023 World Cup fixture. With Ahmedabad getting the tournament opener and summit clash among five games, the 67-year-old has questioned why Kerala couldn't even get one of them. Nevertheless, Kerala will host one of the warm-up matches from September last week to October first week.

A few weeks ago, Kerala emerged as one of the potential venues for the marquee multi-nation tournament. However, the venues shortlisted by the ICC are Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, and Lucknow.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tharoor wrote that Ahmedabad might becoming the cricket capital of the country, but questioned what had Kerala did not to deserve it.

"Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?"

PCB to seek government clearance before sending their team to India for the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will seek government clearance before sending their team to India for the marquee event. A spokesman of the PCB told Cricbuzz:

"The PCB requires clearance from the Government of Pakistan for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are in communication with our government to seek guidance, and once we receive a response from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This stance aligns with what we communicated to the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared the draft schedule with us and sought our feedback."

The Men in Blue will look to maintain their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, having won 7 times since 1992.