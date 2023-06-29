Ajit Agarkar Frontrunner To Become Team India's Chief Selector

Ajit Agarkar spearheaded India's bowling unit in ODIs for a long time. | (Credits: Twitter)

As per media reports, former Indian paceman Ajit Agarkar remains a frontrunner for the Chief Selector's position of the men's senior team, a spot that has been vacant since February 2023. A BCCI official commented that the last date of application is of June 30th and the interviews are likely to take place on July 1st.

Chetan Sharma, the former Indian pacer, vacated the spot under controversial circumstances in February 2023 after being involved in a controversy which alleged that the national team's cricketers took injections to fastrack themselves into the national side. Should Agarkar get the post, he will be the second selector from the West Zone, with Salil Ankola being the other.

"The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences", a BCCI official told PTI.

Agarkar, part of the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals, has played in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 4 T20Is for India. The 45-year-old was part of the India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007.

Amol Mazumdar and Tushar Arothe in contention to become the Indian women's team's head coach:

The BCCI official further underlined that the interviews for the coach of the women's team will take place on Friday and reckons Amol Mazumdar should be a good fit.

"The interviews will be conducted on Friday. I don't bringing back Tushar will be a good choice. The team needs someone with fresh ideas. Someone like Amol is the right person to take them forward. The management needs to build a big pool of players before the T20 World Cup next year, which will also be held in Bangladesh."

Although Mazumdar didn't play international cricket, he is an accomplished first-class player, scoring over 11000 runs in 171 matches.