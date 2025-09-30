 Aishwarya Pissay Makes History As First Indian & Asian Woman To Win At W2RC Portugal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAishwarya Pissay Makes History As First Indian & Asian Woman To Win At W2RC Portugal

Aishwarya Pissay Makes History As First Indian & Asian Woman To Win At W2RC Portugal

Competing in the Rally2 – women’s category, the 29-year-old not only topped her class but also secured an impressive 27th place overall in a star-studded international field, marking a monumental breakthrough for Indian motorsport.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Aishwarya Pissay Makes History As First Indian & Asian Woman To Win At W2RC Portugal | X @misspissay

Portugal: Bengaluru’s Aishwarya Pissay has scripted history by becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win her class at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, the fourth round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Details

Competing in the Rally2 – women’s category, the 29-year-old not only topped her class but also secured an impressive 27th place overall in a star-studded international field, marking a monumental breakthrough for Indian motorsport.

Racing as a privateer in what is widely regarded as the world’s toughest rally-raid series, Aishwarya’s achievement has been hailed as a testament to perseverance, independence, and excellence.

FPJ Shorts
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede
Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede
'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan
'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan
22 Lakh Farmers Empowered Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras Outreach, Enhancing Skill Development & Boosting Incomes
22 Lakh Farmers Empowered Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras Outreach, Enhancing Skill Development & Boosting Incomes
Read Also
'Trophy Leke Bhaag Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Drama...
article-image

With the backing of TVS Racing and a coalition of committed partners, she has established herself as a trailblazer and a beacon of inspiration for women in motorsport across Asia.

“This win means the world to me. Becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win at this level is not just a personal milestone, it's a message to every young girl who dreams beyond limits. I’m grateful to TVS Racing and all my partners who made this moment possible,” Aishwarya said after her victory.

The rally itself was a grueling test of endurance and skill. Covering a total distance of 2,000 km, including 1,225 km of competitive stages across six days (including a prologue), the event took riders through 100% gravel tracks across Portugal and Spain.

Read Also
'No Caption Needed': Abhishek Sharma Shares Selfie With Mentor Yuvraj Singh & Asia Cup 2025 Player...
article-image

Organized jointly by the FIM and FIA under the W2RC banner, the rally featured some of the best international names in the sport, yet Aishwarya emerged with flying colors to underline her growing stature on the global stage.

With this triumph, Aishwarya has strengthened her campaign toward the Dakar Rally 2027, where she hopes to become the first Indian woman to compete and finish on two wheels. The Portugal victory not only provides her with valuable race experience but also instills further confidence and momentum as she works toward her ultimate goal of conquering the world’s most iconic rally.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...

'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against...

'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against...

'Board Ko Bechare...': Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB, Captain Salman Agha & Coach Hesson for Senseless...

'Board Ko Bechare...': Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB, Captain Salman Agha & Coach Hesson for Senseless...

'Trophy Leke Bhaag Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Drama...

'Trophy Leke Bhaag Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Drama...

Big Blow For Team India! Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss ODI Series Against Australia Due to Injury,...

Big Blow For Team India! Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss ODI Series Against Australia Due to Injury,...