 'Ahmedabad Aur Hyderabad Mein Musalmano Ki Population Bahut Zyada Hai': Mushtaq Ahmed On Pakistan Team Receiving Support During ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ahmedabad Aur Hyderabad Mein Musalmano Ki Population Bahut Zyada Hai': Mushtaq Ahmed On Pakistan Team Receiving Support During ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

'Ahmedabad Aur Hyderabad Mein Musalmano Ki Population Bahut Zyada Hai': Mushtaq Ahmed On Pakistan Team Receiving Support During ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed makes stunning claim ahead of Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Mushtaq Ahmed has made a stunning claim ahead of Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has made an explosive comment with regards to the national team playing in India in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The 1992 World Cup-winning squad member reckons Pakistan will get plenty of support in cities like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad due to the large of population of Muslims.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan Weaker Team Compared To India,' Feels Waqar Younis
article-image

Babar Azam and co. landed in Hyderabad, India on Wednesday (September 29th) to a rousing reception as fans kept yelling the words 'Babar bhai' to the Pakistan captain. Notably, Pakistan will play their first two matches in Hyderabad before moving on to Ahmedabad for the high-octane clash against hosts India.

During an interaction with the local media, the 53-year-old claimed:

"Ahmedabad aur Hyderabad dono jo inke cities hai, yaha par population musalmano ki bahut zyada hai. Aur iss wajeh se he aap dekhenge ki airport se lekr hotel tak puri puri raat logo ko khade hote dekha hai. (Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are such cities where the population of Muslims is quite high. That is why you see (support) at the airport)."

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Jerseys Of All Teams
article-image

Pakistan to play their first warm-up match on Friday:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will have their first hit out ahead of the 2023 World Cup on Friday in Hyderabad against New Zealand in Hyderabad. However, due to lack of enough security, the game will take place behind closed doors.

Babar Azam and co. will have to do with a depleted bowling attack in the tournament as Naseem Shah's absence has left a big void. They will hope that Hassan Ali, who has been named as his replacement comes good in the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Ko Izzat Kabhi Hazam Nahin Hoti': Netizens Slam PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf For 'Dushman Mulk'...

'Pakistan Ko Izzat Kabhi Hazam Nahin Hoti': Netizens Slam PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf For 'Dushman Mulk'...

ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Tournament Opener Against...

ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Tournament Opener Against...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Team Bags Bronze In Squash

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final

Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final