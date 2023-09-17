 Ahmed Shehzad Gifts Cash Prize Of PKR 10 Lakh To Track And Field Athlete Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)
Ahmed Shehzad Gifts Cash Prize Of PKR 10 Lakh To Track And Field Athlete Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)

Out-of-favour Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has gifted cash prize to Arshad Nadeem

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Ahmed Shehzad and Arshad Nadeem. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad has come up with a brilliant gesture for track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning the Commonwealth Games and standing as the runner-up in the World Athletics Championships. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shehzad could be seen handing over a cheque to Nadeem.

Ahmed Shehzad last played for Pakistan in October 2019:

Shehzad, who made his international debut back in 2009, hasn't donned the national colours since 2019 when Pakistan played a T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore. The right-hander has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is.

Among all formats, the 31-year-old has the best numbers in ODI cricket, mustering 2605 runs at 32.56 with 6 centuries and 14 fifties. Nevertheless, inconsistencies have marred his career and is unlikely to feature for the national team anytime soon or in the near future.

