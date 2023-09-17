Ahmed Shehzad Gifts Cash Prize Of PKR 10 Lakh To Track And Field Athlete Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)

Ahmed Shehzad and Arshad Nadeem. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad has come up with a brilliant gesture for track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning the Commonwealth Games and standing as the runner-up in the World Athletics Championships. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shehzad could be seen handing over a cheque to Nadeem.

Nadeem won the coveted gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as he recorded a throw of 90.18 meters. It only became the 2nd time that an Asian athlete had breached 90m mark. The World Athletics Championship this year saw him finish behind India's Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 86.16 meters.

Ahmed Shahzad has awarded cash prize of PKR 10 Lac to Commonwealth Games winner and World Athletics Championship runner-up Arshad Nadeem. What a gesture Ma Shaa Allah ♥️ @iamAhmadshahzad pic.twitter.com/eC8ii8xY6p — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 17, 2023

Ahmed Shehzad last played for Pakistan in October 2019:

Shehzad, who made his international debut back in 2009, hasn't donned the national colours since 2019 when Pakistan played a T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore. The right-hander has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is.

Among all formats, the 31-year-old has the best numbers in ODI cricket, mustering 2605 runs at 32.56 with 6 centuries and 14 fifties. Nevertheless, inconsistencies have marred his career and is unlikely to feature for the national team anytime soon or in the near future.