 'My Family And I Are Overwhelmed': Jasprit Bumrah Thanks Shaheen Shah Afridi For His 'Beautiful' Gesture
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'My Family And I Are Overwhelmed': Jasprit Bumrah Thanks Shaheen Shah Afridi For His 'Beautiful' Gesture

'My Family And I Are Overwhelmed': Jasprit Bumrah Thanks Shaheen Shah Afridi For His 'Beautiful' Gesture

Jasprit Bumrah acknowledges Shaheen Shah Afridi's beautiful gesture on becoming a dad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah thanked his Pakistan counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi over his beautiful gesture for his new-born son after the washout in Sunday's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 29-year-old took to his social media and admitted feeling overwhelmed, wishing him the best too.

Read Also
'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead...
article-image

In a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket's handle on X (formerly Twitter), Shaheen walked up to Bumrah and gave up a big box along with a small T-shirt and said the words:

"Bhai bohot bohot mubarak ho, yeh naye shehzade k liye. Allah usko hamesh khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (many congratulations Bumrah bhai & to bhabhi, may Allah always keep your son happy & he becomes the new Bumrah)".

Later, the 23-year-old Pakistan cricketer took to X and wrote:

"Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans."

Bumrah responded and stated:

"Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always."

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: 'Hardik Pandya’s Wicket Was Very Crucial', Says Shaheen Shah Afridi After Rattling...
article-image

Shaheen Shah Afridi struggles but picks up a wicket during Sunday's encounter:

As far as Shaheen's on-field performances go, he looked off colour on Sunday and struggled for wickets with the new ball. Right-handed batter Shubman Gill took him to the cleaners, smashing 3 boundaries off his bowling in the 5th over of the innings.

However, the left-arm seamer returned to dismiss Gill in his next spell after Shadab Khan won his battle against Rohit Sharma. Shaheen's figures now read 5-0-37-0. India's opening pair put on 121 for the first wicket, with rain interrupting at 147-2 in 24.1 overs. The match will move to the reserve day, with India hoping to build a steep total.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Table Fans To Halogen Lights, SL Groundstaff Use Different Methods To Dry...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Table Fans To Halogen Lights, SL Groundstaff Use Different Methods To Dry...

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of Super 4 vs India On Reserve Day

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of Super 4 vs India On Reserve Day

Asia Cup 2023: Can India Reach The Final Despite Washouts vs Pakistan & Sri Lanka In Super 4s?

Asia Cup 2023: Can India Reach The Final Despite Washouts vs Pakistan & Sri Lanka In Super 4s?

'Humne India Ke 12 Out Kiye Hain': Pakistan Fan's Hilarious Take On Asia Cup 2023 Contests Against...

'Humne India Ke 12 Out Kiye Hain': Pakistan Fan's Hilarious Take On Asia Cup 2023 Contests Against...

Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If India vs Pakistan Super 4 Game Gets Washed Out?

Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If India vs Pakistan Super 4 Game Gets Washed Out?