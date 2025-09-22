Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish Progress in Boys U-16

St. Stanislaus, St. Mary’s, Thakur Public School and Bombay Scottish, progressed in the next round of the Ahmad Sailor Boys U16 Knockout Tournament, part of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament, held at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra on Monday.

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) secured a 1-0 win over Don Bosco (Borivali), with Zidane Fernandes scoring the only goal of the game. After a 0-0 draw, Thakur Public School (Kandivali) edged past Don Bosco School (Matunga) 5-4 in a penalty shootout, with Apurwa Sahani, Arnav Singh, Aadi Tembulkar, Rishaant Jain, and Arsh Shetty converting from the spot.

St. Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) registered a 3-0 win against Cambridge ICSE (Kandivali) courtesy a hat-trick from Arius Dadibourjour. Bombay Scottish (Mahim) advanced following a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout against Campion School (Cooperage) after the two teams were goalless at full time. Daksh Garg, Ayden D’Souza, Sparsh Shukla, and Rohan Mehta scored the winning penalties for Bombay Scottish.

Meanwhile, in the Boys U16 Division 4, Fazlani L Academic (Mazagaon) and Fr. Agnelo (Malad) played out a goalless draw.

Brief scores from the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournaments, on Monday:

Ahmad Sailor Boys U16 Knockout Tournament:

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) (Zidane Fernandes) 1 Beat Don Bosco Borivali 0

Thakur Public School (Kandivali) (Apurwa Sahani, Arnav Singh, Aadi Tembulkar, Rishaant Jain, Arsh Shetty) (5) Beat via penalty shootout Don Bosco School (Matunga) (Shelden Dias, Vivaan Dsouza, Caleb Dias, Bhavya Sandish) (4). Full Time Score 0-0.

St. Mary's ICSE (Arius Dadibourjour 3) 3 Beat Cambridge ICSE (Kandivali) (0).

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) (3) (Sanat Shetty, Daksh Garg, Sparsh Shukla) Beat via penalty shootout Campion School Cooperage (0). Full Time Score 0-0.

Boys U16 - Division 4:

Fazlani L Academic (Mazagon) (0) Drew with Fr. Agnelo (Malad) (0)