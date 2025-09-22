 Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish Progress in Boys U-16
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAhmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish Progress in Boys U-16

Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish Progress in Boys U-16

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) secured a 1-0 win over Don Bosco (Borivali), with Zidane Fernandes scoring the only goal of the game

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

St. Stanislaus, St. Mary’s, Thakur Public School and Bombay Scottish, progressed in the next round of the Ahmad Sailor Boys U16 Knockout Tournament, part of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament, held at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra on Monday.

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) secured a 1-0 win over Don Bosco (Borivali), with Zidane Fernandes scoring the only goal of the game. After a 0-0 draw, Thakur Public School (Kandivali) edged past Don Bosco School (Matunga) 5-4 in a penalty shootout, with Apurwa Sahani, Arnav Singh, Aadi Tembulkar, Rishaant Jain, and Arsh Shetty converting from the spot.

St. Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) registered a 3-0 win against Cambridge ICSE (Kandivali) courtesy a hat-trick from Arius Dadibourjour. Bombay Scottish (Mahim) advanced following a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout against Campion School (Cooperage) after the two teams were goalless at full time. Daksh Garg, Ayden D’Souza, Sparsh Shukla, and Rohan Mehta scored the winning penalties for Bombay Scottish.

Read Also
MSSA Football: Don Bosco Matunga And Borivali Advance Into Next Round
article-image

Meanwhile, in the Boys U16 Division 4, Fazlani L Academic (Mazagaon) and Fr. Agnelo (Malad) played out a goalless draw.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

Brief scores from the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournaments, on Monday:

Ahmad Sailor Boys U16 Knockout Tournament:

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) (Zidane Fernandes) 1 Beat Don Bosco Borivali 0

Thakur Public School (Kandivali) (Apurwa Sahani, Arnav Singh, Aadi Tembulkar, Rishaant Jain, Arsh Shetty) (5) Beat via penalty shootout Don Bosco School (Matunga) (Shelden Dias, Vivaan Dsouza, Caleb Dias, Bhavya Sandish) (4). Full Time Score 0-0.

St. Mary's ICSE (Arius Dadibourjour 3) 3 Beat Cambridge ICSE (Kandivali) (0).

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) (3) (Sanat Shetty, Daksh Garg, Sparsh Shukla) Beat via penalty shootout Campion School Cooperage (0). Full Time Score 0-0.

Read Also
MSSA Football: Don Bosco Matunga Beats St. Joseph Wadala In Ahmed Sailor Knock Out Football
article-image

Boys U16 - Division 4:

Fazlani L Academic (Mazagon) (0) Drew with Fr. Agnelo (Malad) (0)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster...

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster...

Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish...

Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish...

PKL Season 12: Skipper Yogesh’s Defensive Acumen Seals Win As Bengaluru Bulls Survive Gujarat...

PKL Season 12: Skipper Yogesh’s Defensive Acumen Seals Win As Bengaluru Bulls Survive Gujarat...

Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

Ballon d'Or 2025: Check Out The Full Nominee List, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Ballon d'Or 2025: Check Out The Full Nominee List, Live Streaming Details And Much More