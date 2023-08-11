Parama Ekadashi 2023: Date, Wishes, Fast Breaking Timings & All You Need To Observe This Holy Day

Parama Ekadashi 2023 |

The Ekadashi that is believed to bestow liberation from the cycle of life and death falls on August 12, 2023, and is known as Parama Ekadashi. The auspicious day occurs during the Krishna Paksha of the Adhika Masa or Malmas.

On this day, people observe a complete fast or as per their capacities to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu in their lives. It is said that those who keep fast on this sacred day by praying to the Lord are benefitted from His mercy.

Things to keep in mind this Ekadashi

A must to indulge in worship is bathing and applying tilak on one's face

Clean and decorate the house temple; light a lamp throughout the day

Recite bhajans and chants the holy names of Lord Vishnu; if possible, during the whole night until the brahmamuhurta

A strict no on plucking Tulsi leaves

Read holy books such as Bhagavad Gita, Srimad Bhagavatam, and others

Visit a temple with family and also seek blessings from your elders

Donate money, food, clothing, or other with devotion to the needy

Parana Timings

The process of breaking the Ekadashi Vrat is done on Dwadashi (the 12th day) and is termed parana. For Parama Ekadashi, one can break the fast on Sunday, August 13 between the prescribed timing: 6.19 am to 8.19 am.

