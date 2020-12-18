Lord’s Prayer : NJ Reddy, YPV Sadhana

Lord’s Prayer is a Christian prayer which is said to have been taught by Jesus to his disciples. It demonstrates how to pray.

The phrases of Lord’s Prayer (Our Father) integrate the Kabalistic Sephiroth and ancient Indian Chakrams. They are great affirmations with profound meaning and emphasize on Law of Consequence. They are oriented towards the purpose of human incarnation and also human evolution by providing an opportunity to channel down Divine energies to bring transformation on entire Earth.

Let us delve on each of these statements deeply, in order to get purified, healed, strengthened and uplifted. It is also a form of Kundalini Yoga to upgrade the physical body, brain, nervous system and to align with your Higher nature. It is a fantastic combination of pronouncements, if done with awareness regularly.

This time of the year, i.e., end of December, is very important as the Sun starts turning and moving towards the northern direction. Hence, with each day, the Sun energy increases, the duration of daytime increases and subsequently, the temperature on Earth rises. The movement of the Sun towards the north is known as Uttarayan. The actual Uttarayan starts on December 22nd. In the Indian system, we celebrate Uttarayan on the day of Makara Sankranti, around January 14th. The rate of angular motion of Sun with respect to Earth is same but the linear speed increases and therefore, with every day that passes, Sun energy increases at a higher rate, subsequently resulting in greater increase in the temperature on Earth. Solar energy has all kinds of prana. Consequently, Solar prana, also known as Fohat, starts increasing from December 22rd onwards, with the lowest levels on December 21st. There are other mystic reasons as well.

Lord’s prayer is generally performed before the arrival of Jesus. On the eve of Christmas, we practice this prayer. This is connected with pouring of Divine Love, Intelligence and Power. As mentioned, this prayer is associated with Sephiroth in Kabala. It is followed by both Kabbalists and Christians and is pre-Christian in origin. It is also related to the Indian system of various Chakrams. The phrases of Lord’s prayer are from Kabala. So, these phrases and Sephiroth or Chakrams are integrated in this prayer with a higher level of understanding and are connected with purification and strengthening. It all depends on your knowledge, comprehension, how you visualize and do the prayer. Thus, you must understand it well, investigate and validate it.

The Phrases in Lord’s Prayer and their Deeper Meaning

1. The first Phrase in Lord’s prayer is “Our Father”.

Who is father? Spiritually, father has two meanings. One is God the Father, and the other is Father or Divine Spark.

God the Father is actually God the Power, who is also known as Lord Shiva. God the Son is Vishnu and God the Holy Spirit is Brahma. They are together known as Trinity.

Whereas, Father means Paramatma. Son is Atma and Holy Spirit is Jivatma. Paramatma is the Spirit. You connect to the Paramatma through the Atma. So, when you say, “I am the Atma”, “I am” is the way. “I am” is the truth and also life.

Without achieving inner peace, bliss and Oneness, we cannot connect to the Paramatma. Experiencing the connection with Paramatma is possible only by experiencing Oneness with the Atma. To be precise, deeper Oneness between Jivatma or Incarnated Soul with Atma or Higher Soul must be accomplished first.

Consequently, when you say “Our Father”, you must do Soul affirmation: “I am not the body, I am the Soul (Incarnated Soul). I am not the emotion, I am not the thought, I am not the mind. Mind including mental, emotional, etheric and physical bodies is the subtle instrument of the Soul and I am that Soul.”

Now this “I am” in the Causal body or the Higher Mental body is a Spiritual being; it is the Incarnated Soul. The aspects of Parabrahman are there in your Incarnated Soul, as Divine light, Divine love and Divine power.

Hence, we further affirm that, “I am the spiritual being of Divine intelligence, Divine love and Divine power. I am one with my Higher Soul. I am (Incarnated Soul) that I am (Higher Soul).”

Each step of identifying with the Higher is called “So Ham Asmi” or Atmanaa-Atmaanam in Upanishads.

“I am one with the Divine Spark or Paramatma. This Paramatma is the child of God. We are all children of God, connected with God, One with God and One with all. I am (Incarnated Soul or Jivatma) the user of the mind including the bodies. I am the Soul. I am one with my Higher Soul.”

To spell out in simpler terms, you are the Jivatma; you are connected to the Son, the Atma. You can further connect to the Paramatma, the Father. Hence, “I am” or Atma is the way.

Your consciousness in this body comes from this truth. This body is transient, it is perishable. But, “I am” is always there. Once you are further aligned higher to the Paramatma, then you are the Essence! Tatvamasi, in Sanatana Dharma, means you are the essence from God, which is Paramatma. When you identify with Paramatma, you say Tatvamasi. Buddhists call this essence as Shunya.

This Paramatma is always connected to God. Like a child experiences love of his mother, a person who is connected to Paramatma experiences God’s Love. That is why it is called God realization or Nirvana.

As Paramatma is a child of God, we are all children of God and one with all, at that level. Once you connect there, you experience God’s Love and you are part of God. In Mahavakyas, this is called Aham Brahmasmi, which means this soul is Brahman. Another way of saying it is “Ayam Atma Brahman”, which implies, this Atma tatva in the Paramatma is Brahman Himself.

The Crown chakra is the gateway to heaven. It connects you to the Higher Mental, Intuitional, Atmic and higher planes. There are other gates but this is the main gateway from the physical or energy plane to the higher Intuitional plane. For this access, the Crown must be open.

Though physically there is separation, spiritually there is only Oneness. The transformer is one but there are many meters connected to it. And when you go back from the meters to the source, there is only one transformer. These meters are like the Souls. And the transformer is the Paramatma. The electricity comes from the transformer. This Electricity cannot be seen by the naked eye, but can be appreciated when it glows a bulb or manifests through gadgets or appliances. Similarly, Tatvam is the essence; it manifests in lower planes as life. Though it cannot be seen, it is there.

Also, know that the transformer passes on electricity, but it gets its energy from the substation or power house. The source of all energy is God, the power house. Though there is light and consciousness here, it is stepped down at multiple levels. We cannot directly connect to the power house; we must to go through multiple transformers. This is the lineage. There are levels of Parabrahman. The God here refers to the Planetary God. Above that is Lord Surya, or Solar Parabrahman and so on.