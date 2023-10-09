Know Name, Date & Significance Of The Ekadashi Observed During Pitru Paksha |

Pitru Paksha is considered to be a special period dedicated to our ancestors and the Ekadashi falling during this phase holds great importance in Hinduism. Indira Ekadashi will be observed on October 10, 2023, followed by the Dwadashi Parana a day later. It is also known as Shraadh Ekadashi due to its occurrence in the Pitru Paksha period.

Date for Indira Ekadashi 2023

Some might be confused about whether the upcoming Ekadashi this year (Indira Ekadashi) must be followed on October 9 or 10. As the Ekadashi tithi takes birth after sunrise on October 9, around 12.30 p.m., the occasion would be observed by devotees on a fresh day - October 10. Thus, it is said that one must keep the Ekadashi fast on October 10 and break it on the 11th of this month.

Significance

Praying to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, who reside in the Vaikunta, on this day is believed to attract immense benefits to one's family along with the well-being of the departed soul of family members. Consumption of rice is strictly a no-no on this day, while some only offer it to crows and cows.

Religious texts quote Lord Vishnu describing the significance of this Ekadashi that falls during the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) of the month of Ashwin and state: "This Holy day is called Indira Ekadashi. If a person fasts on this day, all his sins are eradicated and his forefathers who have fallen into hell are liberated."

