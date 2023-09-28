Pitru Paksha 2023: Avoid Eating These During The 16-day Shradh Period

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023
Pitru Paksha is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitrus), especially through food offerings.
In 2023, Pitru Paksha falls between September 29 to October 14. Shradh rituals are carried out during these days. As a means of purity, some food items and ingredients are said to be avoided from consumption during this period.
Onion is strictly prohibited during Pitru Paksha as it is believed to be have Tamasic properties.
On a similar note, even consumption of Garlic is avoided.
Raw grains are prohibited during the period. Thus, rice and wheat should not be eaten during this period, especially by the men who person the Shradh rituals.
It goes unsaid that people must refrain from eating meat and other non-veg preparations while marking the Pitru Paksha, accompanied by a big no to alcohol.
Food has its own significance in Pitru Paksha as it is first offered to the ancestors and then served on plates for general consumption.
