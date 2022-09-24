Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Pitru Paksha is a 15-lunar day period when Hindus perform rituals for ancestors to attain moksha (salvation) through Shradh prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon day.

The period begins from Pratipada (the first day) of the month of Ashwin and ends with the no-moon day known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Pitru Paksha Shradh began on September 10 and will end on September 25 this year.

During the period of Shraddh, a deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok. In order to ensure the salvation of ancestors' souls, rituals such as pind daan, shradh and tarpan.

Date of Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022:

Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on September 25, 2022. Mahalaya Amavasya marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha. The day following this marks the beginning of the Navratri season which is dedicated to Maa Durga.

Muhurat of Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022:

Kutup Muhurat - 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

Rohina (Rahun) Muhurta - 12:37 PM to 01:25 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

Aparahan (PM) - 01:25 PM to 03:50 PM

Duration - 02 hours 25 minutes

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:12 AM on Sep 25, 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 03:23 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Puja Vidhi for Sarva Pitru:

On this day, take a bath early in the morning and wear white clothes to offer prayers to your ancestors. Face the south direction, put black sesame seeds, raw milk, a piece of kush, and a flower in a copper pot and offer tarpan. Chant 'Om Pitru Ganay Vidmahe Jagdharinye Dheemah Tanno Pitro Prachodayat' while doing tarpan and praying for the peace of the ancestors.

