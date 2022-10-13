e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityKartik Panchami 2022: Date, rituals to follow, holy chants and more

Kartik Panchami 2022: Date, rituals to follow, holy chants and more

This year, the Kartik Panchami falls on October 14.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Kartik Mas is the eighth month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it began on October 10 and will end on November 8. Also known as the Damodara month, these days are observed with sincere prayers towards Lord Krishna and Karthikeya.

While the Kartik snan ritual is predominantly practiced in the southern states of India in an attempt to worship Lord Murugan (Karthikeya), other devotees seek blessings from their beloved Krishna Bhagwan through deep daan. During the latter stated ritual, devotees offer a lamp to the Lord Krishna and also the basil plant.

On the fifth day of the auspicious month, Kartik Panchami, people sing bhajans, holy chants, in addition to the lamp-lighting ritual. The day is considered to have divine significance in one's life. This year, Kartik Panchami falls on October 14.

It is believed that offering prayers to the Lord on the Panchami thithi brings peace, prosperity, and good health to the individual. A person who sincerely worships the Lord on the Kartik Panchami is likely to advance on the spiritual path of devotion.

Some devotional hymns you can recite to please the Lord on this day include Damodara Ashtakam, Dashaavatara Strotram, Skanda Shashti Kavacham, and chants such as the Hare Krishna Mahamantra.

Read Also
Kartik Snan 2022: Starting date, rituals, holy chants and all you need to know
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Kartik Panchami 2022: Date, rituals to follow, holy chants and more

Kartik Panchami 2022: Date, rituals to follow, holy chants and more

Karwa Chauth 2022: Here's when you can break your fast; timings for moon sighting in Mumbai, Delhi,...

Karwa Chauth 2022: Here's when you can break your fast; timings for moon sighting in Mumbai, Delhi,...

Guiding Light: Be at peace… be peace

Guiding Light: Be at peace… be peace

Guiding Light: Mukhe Mukhe Saraswati

Guiding Light: Mukhe Mukhe Saraswati

Guiding Light: Only Time Can Tell

Guiding Light: Only Time Can Tell