Kartik Snan 2022: Starting date, rituals, holy chants and all you need to know

Kartik Snan 2022: Starting date, rituals and all you need to know | Representative image/Depositphotos

Cleansing oneself from within and worshipping the Lord with devotion is the crux behind every auspicious day or moment. The Kartik Snan is a ritual that concerns towards the holy bathing of devotees.

With reverence towards Lord Vishnu and Karthikeya, especially women, also men, take baths in the early hours of the day. It is believed that waking up and bathing before sunrise will bring goodness and charm into the lives of worshippers. Thus, many devotees perform the ritual of bathing early, during the 4 a.m. "Brahmamuhurat" period.

Holy chants:

Om Tat Purushaaya Vidhmahe

Maha Senaaya Dheemahi

Thanna Shanmuga Prachodayat

-----------

Om Skandaya namaha

-----------

Om Umasutaya namaha

Om Shivaya namaha

Shivaya namaha

Namaha shivaya om

-----------

Om namo bhagavate vaasudeva

While some keep a fast on this day, as per their capacities, some observe offering food to a qualified Brahmin before self-consumption. People visit Lord Vishnu temples during the sacred time to seek His blessings and well wishes. Six different "Kritikas" are worshipped in the night that includes Shiva, Sambhuti, Santati, Preeti, Kshama and Anusuya.

To the unversed, the Kritikas are none other than the six mothers of Lord Karthikeya (also known as Murugan or Skanda). Since he was born to six mothers, he possesses six heads and is called by the name "Shanmukha (six faces)."

On the days of Kartik Snan, predominant in the Southern parts of India, devotees chant the holy names of Lord Karthikeya after their sacred bath. The rituals last upto a month and shall conclude on or around November 8, 2022.