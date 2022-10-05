Papankush Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance and all you need to know

Representative image | Wallpaperaccess

Ekadashi is one of the most sacred and auspicious days. There are 24 Ekadashi in a year. One Ekadashi falls in Krishna Paksha and the other in Shukla Paksha.

The Papankush Ekadashi will be observed on October 6 this year and will fall on the 11th day of Shukla paksha of Ashwin month according to Hindu calendar.

The Story of Papnkush Ekadashi

According to ISKCON, Lord Krishna explains Papnkush Ekadashi's importance to Yudhishtir in a popular legend.

The legend states that one who has committed very heinous sins can also avoid punishment in hell by repenting by fasting on Papankush Ekadashi.

On this day, one worships Lord Sri Hari, the one who takes away sin, Lord Padmanabha, and Lord Vishnu. It is also said that those who fast on this day get good health, money, happiness, and prosperity.

It is believed that those who make sacrifices and help the community will be exempted from Yamaraj's [Lord of death] punishments.

Time and date:

Ekadasi begins on October 5th, 12 PM. Ekadashi ends on October 6th at 09.40 AM.

Vidhi:

On the auspicious day of Papankush Ekadashi, devotees light a Diya alongside idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi for puja and fast to gain health and blessings. The Pooja is believed to be incomplete without Tulsi Patra.

While performing puja, one must chant and recite Lord Vishnu's sotram.

Om Namo Bahgvate Vasudevaye..

Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame,

Sahastranaam Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane..

Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram

Ram Narayanam, Janki Vallabham.