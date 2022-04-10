Karma Konnect: From Relationship to Ego Karma... expert answers how they affect our daily lives

My father wants to hand over his business to my younger sister, and I couldn't be happier about this. She deserves it, more than me—having helped dad while I was chasing my dreams. But, not all in our family feel the same. My uncles and aunts want my dad to give it to me and are brainwashing him. They have almost succeeded, but I fought with him and them. My sister never said anything, though she is hurt by my dad's behaviour. I don't understand the logic of the business should be run by a male member so it stays in the house. I wonder what kind of karma is coming to bite us and how to solve this without hurting the ones I love.

Meet the Ancestral Karma that has created this perception that male members should inherit empires, businesses and everything else including the kitchen sink. Ancestral Karma is created via the construct of values and beliefs built by society and upbringing across births. This Ancestral Karma is making your family members judge your father's initial decision, creating Ego Karma. Ego Karma gets triggered in the present birth when we judge or feel judged. Under the influence of these Karmas, all of you are stuck in the vicious cycle of judging. So, be smart and stop operating from a place of anger or guilt. If you fight and get agitated, your reaction will fuel the Ancestral and Ego Karmas, giving more credence to your family's arguments. Your sister needs to step out of this cycle of anger and guilt and start leading. Both of you need to see that it's not your family members but these Karmas acting on them creating this mess. See the Karmas as acting on them and dissociate their actions from them as individuals and you will stop judging them to be able to truly connect with them.

My brother and I have been fighting a lot lately. At first, it was just petty things, but now things have escalated to the point that the slightest attention to him from my parents drives me to the edge. Not to mention the comparisons that happen between me and him—he being the more considerate one, while I am the immature younger son of the family. How do I make my parents see that I feel hurt too? Sometimes I want to give up and run away from my family.

You are stuck under the thumb of Relationship Karma. With every attachment of any kind across all the births, we create Relationship Karma. Based on the nature of our previous encounters, our subconscious maintains a ledger of anger and guilt within this Relationship Karma. Anger for what we have perceived as wrongs done to us and guilt for what we have perceived as wrongs done by us with respect to the one attached. The lighter the ledger, the smoother the dance within this Relationship Karma. Clearly, there is a lot of anger and guilt stored in your Relationship Karma with your brother and also your family. The Ancestral Karma of comparison is also creating judgements, triggering Ego Karma in the family. Stop operating under the effect of your Ego Karma. Now, you are also aware of the triggers created by the Relationship and Ancestral Karmas. The feeling of running away is you judging yourself as a victim. Stop judging them as villains and yourself as a victim. As soon as you are free from these Karmas, you will be able to truly connect with yourself and get rid of anger and guilt.

How does Body Memory Therapy work? What does it do and who should opt for it?

What if I told you that body ache, stiffness and pain are not just physical but have Ancestral and Relationship Karmas behind them? Our energy is manifested in this physical form in this birth. However, it is carrying memories and learnings that it has accumulated across different births. All of these are manifested and stored in our physical form as well. For example, if you displace your hip or shoulder, instead of just physiological treatment of setting them in place, body memory therapy finds the root memory or learning that was manifested as this physiological issue. Through Body Memory Therapy we see the memories and hence can identify the true triggers causing any suffering. Body Memory Therapy doesn't just address the symptoms but also identifies the root cause behind the symptoms.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST